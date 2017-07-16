Brewers' Matt Garza: Just one strikeout Sunday

Garza held the Phillies to one run on three hits with three walks and one strikeout over five innings in Sunday's no-decision.

This outing drops Garza's K/9 to a career-low 6.05. The veteran right-hander has posted a respectable 3.84 ERA in 77.1 innings, but he lacks upside due to an inability to miss bats. Garza will get another look at this Philadelphia lineup on the road Friday.