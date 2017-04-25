Brewers' Matt Garza: Lasts four innings in season debut Monday
Garza (groin) lasted four innings en-route to a no-decision Monday against the Reds, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Activated earlier in the day after recovering from his injury, Garza was a bit rusty in his season debut and needed 93 pitches to labor through four frames. He allowed a three-run homer to Scott Schebler in the third but was not charged for any of the tallies, since an Orlando Arcia error prolonged the inning, which perhaps played a part in his removal just four outs later. Garza will be leaned upon as a veteran on an otherwise inexperienced pitching staff and will hope to post a more effective performance in a favorable matchup against the Braves on Sunday.
