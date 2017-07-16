Play

Brewers' Matt Garza: Musters one strikeout Sunday

Garza held the Phillies to one run on three hits with three walks and one strikeout over five innings in Sunday's no-decision.

This outing drops Garza's K/9 to a career-low 6.05. The veteran right-hander has posted a respectable 3.84 ERA in 77.1 innings, but he lacks upside due to an inability to miss many bats. Garza will get another look at this Philadelphia lineup on the road Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast