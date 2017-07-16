Brewers' Matt Garza: Musters one strikeout Sunday

Garza held the Phillies to one run on three hits with three walks and one strikeout over five innings in Sunday's no-decision.

This outing drops Garza's K/9 to a career-low 6.05. The veteran right-hander has posted a respectable 3.84 ERA in 77.1 innings, but he lacks upside due to an inability to miss many bats. Garza will get another look at this Philadelphia lineup on the road Friday.