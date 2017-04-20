Garza (groin) is set to be activated from the disabled list in the coming days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Garza has pitched in two minor-league games without any issues during his rehab assignment, clearing the way for him to return to the majors. The Brewers have yet to announce a possible corresponding move, though that should become evident in the coming days. It would seem likely that Garza would rejoin the Brewers' rotation upon activation, but Milwaukee hasn't confirmed anything yet and his 5.18 ERA over the last two seasons (44 starts, 250.1 innings) could influence manager Craig Counsell's decision.