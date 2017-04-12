Brewers' Matt Garza: Set for first rehab start Wednesday
Garza (groin) will make his first rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Garza has been dealing with the nagging injury since the end of spring training but appears to be on track for a return to the rotation with Junior Guerra (calf) out until late May. Manager Craig Counsell said the veteran right-hander will need at least two rehab appearances before he has a chance to rebound from a rough 2016 campaign (4.51 ERA over 19 starts).
