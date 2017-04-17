Brewers' Matt Garza: Set to make rehab start at Low-A
Garza (groin) had his rehab assignment transferred from Triple-A Colorado Springs to Low-A Wisconsin on Monday.
Garza made his first rehab start April 12 with Colorado Springs, surrendering one run on two hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four batters. While the veteran right-hander didn't incur any setbacks during that outing, the Brewers may have just wanted him to make what's expected to be his final rehab start closer to home before he rejoins the team in Milwaukee in advance of the weekend series with the Cardinals. He's expected to surpass the 75-pitch mark in his start with Wisconsin on Monday and should make his next turn with the Brewers if all goes well.
