Brewers' Matt Garza: Solid in Friday's no-decision

Garza allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings but came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

The veteran righty was in line for the loss after giving up two runs in the top of the fifth to break a scoreless tie, but Stephen Vogt bailed him out with his first two homers as a Brewer. Garza will take a 4.36 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Orioles.