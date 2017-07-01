Brewers' Matt Garza: Solid in Friday's no-decision
Garza allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings but came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.
The veteran righty was in line for the loss after giving up two runs in the top of the fifth to break a scoreless tie, but Stephen Vogt bailed him out with his first two homers as a Brewer. Garza will take a 4.36 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Orioles.
