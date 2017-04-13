Brewers' Matt Garza: Will make another rehab start
Garza (groin) is expected to make another rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Garza reported no issues after making a rehab start Wednesday, so he is on track to take the mound again five days later. Garza threw 72 pitches Wednesday and allowed just one earned run over five innings, so he could be ready to rejoin the Brewers after his next outing barring any setbacks during Monday's game.
