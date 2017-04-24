Brewers' Matt Garza: Will make season debut Monday
Garza (groin) was activated from the disabled list Monday.
Garza missed the start of the season due to his groin injury, but he is ready to join the big league squad after making two rehab starts. He will jump right into the starting rotation and take the ball Monday night against the Reds.
