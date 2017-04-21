Garza (groin) will be activated from the disabled list Monday and will jump right into the Brewers' rotation that evening against the Reds.

Garza opened the year on the disabled list after suffering his groin injury, but he is ready to make his season debut after making it through two rehab starts without any setbacks. Garza will take the rotation spot of Tommy Milone, who will move back into the bullpen role he opened the year in.