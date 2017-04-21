Brewers' Matt Garza: Will make season debut Monday
Garza (groin) will be activated from the disabled list Monday and will jump right into the Brewers' rotation that evening against the Reds.
Garza opened the year on the disabled list after suffering his groin injury, but he is ready to make his season debut after making it through two rehab starts without any setbacks. Garza will take the rotation spot of Tommy Milone, who will move back into the bullpen role he opened the year in.
More News
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Nearing activation from DL•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Set to make rehab start at Low-A•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Will make another rehab start•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Set for first rehab start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Aims for first rehab outing next Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Could begin rehab work next week•
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...