Dubon went 14-for-40 (.350) with a home run, seven RBI, and six stolen bases over his last 10 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Dubon tallied just five hits and one steal over his first seven games of the season, but it did not take him long to get on track. He is playing for the Brewers for the first time this year after being acquired from the Red Sox during the offseason, and is considered one of the better prospects in a quality farm system.