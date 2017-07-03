Brewers' Michael Blazek: Added back to 40-man, active roster
The Brewers selected Blazek's contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.
Paolo Espino was optioned back to Triple-A following Sunday's game against the Marlins after he was needed to cover two innings in relief, so Blazek will rejoin the Brewers for the first time this season to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen. Given the lack of success Blazek had with the Brewers while making 41 appearances in 2016, it's unlikely that he'll be entrusted with much more than mop-up work initially.
