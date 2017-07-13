Play

Blazek was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

After coming up to join Milwaukee's bullpen on July 3, Blazek will head back down to Colorado Springs following two appearances at the big-league level. He tossed scoreless outings during both times on the mound, going a combined four innings against the Cubs and Orioles, with just two opposing batters finding their way on base. The 28-year-old could find his way back into the Brewers bullpen in the near future, especially given his success during this stint with the club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast