Blazek was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

After coming up to join Milwaukee's bullpen on July 3, Blazek will head back down to Colorado Springs following two appearances at the big-league level. He tossed scoreless outings during both times on the mound, going a combined four innings against the Cubs and Orioles, with just two opposing batters finding their way on base. The 28-year-old could find his way back into the Brewers bullpen in the near future, especially given his success during this stint with the club.