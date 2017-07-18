Blazek was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Blazek has been stellar as a swingman in the minors this season, so he'll head back to the majors to provide some bullpen depth. The right-hander also has two scoreless appearances and three strikeouts in four innings in the majors this season. He'll fill Tyler Webb's spot in the relief corps, as Webb was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.