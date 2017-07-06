Reed (ankle) was outrighted to Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.

Reed has been struggling with the Shuckers this season, slashing .209/.347/.356 with a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 52 games this season. The fifth-round draft pick (2011) was once one of the better prospects in the Brewers' system thanks to a high propensity to take walks and nice speed, but both his batting average and stolen base total have tapered, reducing his role to that of an organizational depth piece.