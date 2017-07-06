Reed (ankle) was outrighted to Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.

Reed has been struggling with the Shuckers this season, slashing .209/.347/.356 with a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 52 games this season. The fifth-round draft pick (2011) was once one of the better prospects in the Brewers' system thanks to a high propensity to take walks and nice speed, but both his batting average and stolen base total have tapered, reducing his role to that of an organizational depth piece.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast