Brewers' Michael Reed: Sent off 40-man roster
Reed (ankle) was outrighted to Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.
Reed has been struggling with the Shuckers this season, slashing .209/.347/.356 with a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 52 games this season. The fifth-round draft pick (2011) was once one of the better prospects in the Brewers' system thanks to a high propensity to take walks and nice speed, but both his batting average and stolen base total have tapered, reducing his role to that of an organizational depth piece.
