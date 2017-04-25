Brewers' Monte Harrison: Fast start to 2017 campaign
Harrison is hitting .333/.391/.635 with five home runs and 14 RBI through 17 games with Low-A Wisconsin this season.
Harrison missed a good chunk of the spring season due to an oblique injury, but the time off has not prevented him from getting off to a fast start. Harrison posted just a .631 OPS over 75 games with Wisconsin last year, but if he can keep that mark elevated awhile longer, he could earn himself a promotion to High-A Carolina.
