Harrison is hitting .333/.391/.635 with five home runs and 14 RBI through 17 games with Low-A Wisconsin this season.

Harrison missed a good chunk of the spring season due to an oblique injury, but the time off has not prevented him from getting off to a fast start. Harrison posted just a .631 OPS over 75 games with Wisconsin last year, but if he can keep that mark elevated awhile longer, he could earn himself a promotion to High-A Carolina.