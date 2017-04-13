Feliz picked up a save against the Blue Jays for the second straight day Wednesday, working around a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

He failed to strike out a batter for the first time in five appearances, but Feliz still recorded his third save in as many tries. Those who took a shot on him in this year's drafts -- typically at a noticeable discount from the upper tier of closers -- have to be pleased with their purchase.