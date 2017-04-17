Feliz struck out a pair in a perfect inning of work to record his fourth save of the season Sunday against the Reds.

Feliz was all business after entering with a two-run lead, retiring the side in order and battling to strike out the final two men he faced. It has been a long journey for Feliz to regain the form that once made him a dominant closer, but he has looked like a former All-Star in the early stages while posting a 1.93 ERA and going 4-for-4 in save opportunities.