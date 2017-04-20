Feliz allowed four runs on three hits and a walk, including a game-winning, three-run home run to blow his first save of the season during Wednesday's loss to Chicago.

Entering Wednesday's game, Feliz had allowed just a single run, two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings, so it would be ill-advised to overreact to a rough outing against the heart of the Chicago order. Remember, he did close them out for his fifth save on Monday. With Feliz's fastball clocking into the high-90s and his otherwise strong form, there's a good chance this outing was a blip on the radar and not a sign of things to come.