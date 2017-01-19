Feliz agreed to a one-year, $5.35 million deal with the Brewers on Thursday, and is expected to enter the year as the closer, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance bonuses. Feliz posted a 3.52 ERA and 61:21 K:BB in 53.2 innings with the Pirates last year, but the longball was an issue (1.68 HR/9). Still, he makes for a nice source of saves late in drafts. Of course, the Brewers have every reason to showcase him in a high-leverage role with the intention of flipping him at the trade deadline, so he may not rack up a full season's worth of saves. He passed his physical, so there should be no lingering concerns about him sitting out last September with an arm issue.