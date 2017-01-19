Feliz agreed to a one-year, $5.35 million deal with the Brewers on Thursday, and is expected to enter the year as the closer, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance bonuses. Feliz posted a 3.52 ERA and 61:21 K:BB in 53.2 innings with the Pirates last year, but the longball was an issue (1.68 HR/9). Still, he makes for a nice source of saves late in drafts. Of course, the Brewers have every reason to showcase him in a high-leverage role with the intention of flipping him at the trade deadline, so he may not rack up a full season's worth of saves. He passed his physical, so there should be no lingering concerns about him sitting out last September with an arm issue.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola