Brewers' Neftali Feliz: Works out of jam Monday for fifth save
Feliz worked around a hit and a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to record his fifth save of the season Monday against the Cubs.
Feliz allowed a single and a walk before recording an out, but he proceeded to induce a double-play grounder before striking out Kyle Schwarber to end the game. This was the first bit of trouble Feliz has really encountered this season, but he showed the ability to battle back, adding to his stock as one of the more productive fantasy closers through the early portion of the season.
More News
-
Brewers' Neftali Feliz: Records fourth save of season Sunday•
-
Brewers' Neftali Feliz: Gets it done again Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Neftali Feliz: Keeps it clean in ninth Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Neftali Feliz: Serves up game-winning homer Thursday•
-
Brewers' Neftali Feliz: Dialed up in debut•
-
Brewers' Neftali Feliz: Picks up cheap save against Rockies•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...