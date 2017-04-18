Feliz worked around a hit and a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to record his fifth save of the season Monday against the Cubs.

Feliz allowed a single and a walk before recording an out, but he proceeded to induce a double-play grounder before striking out Kyle Schwarber to end the game. This was the first bit of trouble Feliz has really encountered this season, but he showed the ability to battle back, adding to his stock as one of the more productive fantasy closers through the early portion of the season.