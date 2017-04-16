Brewers' Nick Franklin: Batting leadoff Sunday
Franklin will start at second base and bat in the leadoff spot Sunday against the Reds.
Jonathan Villar is out of the lineup for the first time all season, and so not only will Franklin man the keystone in his stead, but the 26-year-old will also assume Villar's usual duties as the team's table setter. In his lone other start back on April 8 against the Cubs, Franklin delivered a two-run homer.
