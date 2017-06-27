Franklin (hamstring) was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday.

Franklin was slashing just .195/.258/.317 in 53 games with the Brewers before being dropped from the 40-man roster. The super-utility man should garner some interest with his versatility and previous MLB experience, otherwise he'll report to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

