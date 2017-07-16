Brewers' Nick Ramirez: Thriving in conversion to relief
Ramirez owns a 1.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB over 53 innings out of the bullpen for Double-A Biloxi this season.
Ramirez's numbers would be excellent for any reliever, but they're even more impressive when considering that he first began converting from first base to pitcher last fall. The 27-year-old doesn't have a spot on the 40-man roster and likely won't surface with the Brewers this season, but he certainly has a clearer path to the big leagues than he did as a position prospect.
