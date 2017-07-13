Drake has a 4.13 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 32.2 innings since being acquired by the Brewers in mid-April.

The 30-year-old will occasionally work high-leverage situations and has one save and five holds on the season. Drake has allowed four runs with 18 strikeouts over his last 15.1 innings of work, but his role in Milwaukee's bullpen is unlikely to change dramatically going forward.