Brewers' Oliver Drake: Traded to Brewers on Thursday
Drake was dealt to the Brewers for cash considerations or a player to be named later on Thursday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
Just hours after being designated for assignment by the Orioles, Drake landed with a new club in need of right-handed relievers. Drake fired 2.1 scoreless frames to start the year before a late-inning meltdown against the Red Sox on Tuesday in which he coughed up three earned runs on five hits. He has never logged more than 20 innings in a major league season, but he showed an ability to limit baserunners last season with his WHIP of 1.00 in 2016.
