Arcia went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Marlins.

Arcia has doubled last season's home run total with eight, and is actually slashing a solid .288/.329/.435 after a 5-for-8 performance with a pair of long balls over the weekend. Despite going 22-for-50 with nine extra-base hits since Jun. 17, Arcia continues to hit eighth in Milwaukee's batting order.

