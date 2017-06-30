Arcia is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Miami.

With Jonathan Villar returning from a back injury and playing well (two home runs during Thursday's contest), the Brewers can afford to give Arcia a couple off days. This marks the first game the shortstop will take a seat on the bench since June 5, as Eric Sogard slides over to man his spot while Villar covers second.

