Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Day off Friday
Arcia is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Miami.
With Jonathan Villar returning from a back injury and playing well (two home runs during Thursday's contest), the Brewers can afford to give Arcia a couple off days. This marks the first game the shortstop will take a seat on the bench since June 5, as Eric Sogard slides over to man his spot while Villar covers second.
