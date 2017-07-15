Arcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's win over the Phillies.

The home run was Arcia's third of July and ninth this season. His season line, which sat at .251/.293/.368 at the end of May, is now up to .282/.322/.425. He hasn't attempted a steal since June 28 and has just five stolen bases this year, but Arcia's bat is catching up to his glove quicker than most expected after some initial struggles at the big-league level.