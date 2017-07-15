Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Launches ninth home run
Arcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's win over the Phillies.
The home run was Arcia's third of July and ninth this season. His season line, which sat at .251/.293/.368 at the end of May, is now up to .282/.322/.425. He hasn't attempted a steal since June 28 and has just five stolen bases this year, but Arcia's bat is catching up to his glove quicker than most expected after some initial struggles at the big-league level.
More News
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Continues torrid pace with solo homer•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Day off Friday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Pops sixth homer Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Batting average climbing•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Slaps inside-the-park homer•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...