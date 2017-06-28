Arcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Reds.

The homer was his sixth of the season, and Arcia is now hitting a sizzling .424 (14-for-33) over his last 10 games. The 22-year-old has made a number of highlight-reel plays on defense since making his major-league debut in 2016, but it looks like his bat is beginning to catch up to his glove.