Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Pops sixth homer Tuesday
Arcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Reds.
The homer was his sixth of the season, and Arcia is now hitting a sizzling .424 (14-for-33) over his last 10 games. The 22-year-old has made a number of highlight-reel plays on defense since making his major-league debut in 2016, but it looks like his bat is beginning to catch up to his glove.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....