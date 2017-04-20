Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Takes seat Thursday
Arcia is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
The 22-year-old brought his batting average above the Mendoza Line with a two-hit performance Wednesday in Chicago, but he'll head to the bench for a day off nonetheless. Hernan Perez will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead.
