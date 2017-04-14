Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Tallies three hits Thursday
Arcia went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Thursday's victory over the Reds.
Arcia had just three hits total this season heading into Thursday's contest, but his first multi-hit effort of the campaign boosted his batting average nearly 100 points from .136 to .231. Despite the early struggles with the bat he has started eight of the Brewers' first 10 games, and he figures to continue playing regularly if he can keep hitting even just a little bit.
