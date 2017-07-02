Espino was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after Sunday's game.

He gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings of relief Sunday, sealing his fate. Espino now has a 6.11 ERA in the big leagues this season. He will continue to provide organizational pitching depth, but he may have missed his opportunity to distinguish himself as legitimate rotation option. A corresponding move will be announced Monday.

