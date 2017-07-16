Play

Bickford (hand) tossed a bullpen earlier this week, but is still weeks away from returning to action, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Bickford has been out since the end of last year after earning a 50-game suspension (drug abuse) and breaking his hand in May. The right-hander will likely remain on the shelf until the beginning of August, barring any setbacks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast