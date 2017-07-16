Brewers' Phil Bickford: Throws bullpen this week
Bickford (hand) tossed a bullpen earlier this week, but is still weeks away from returning to action, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.
Bickford has been out since the end of last year after earning a 50-game suspension (drug abuse) and breaking his hand in May. The right-hander will likely remain on the shelf until the beginning of August, barring any setbacks.
