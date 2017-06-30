Brewers' Rob Scahill: Called up Friday
Scahill's contract was selected by the Brewers on Friday.
Scahill has tossed 17.2 innings of work for Milwaukee this season, posting a 3.57 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP during his time on the mound. The 30-year-old was cast off the 40-man roster in the middle of June, but was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs after passing through waivers. He will likely only spend a few days with the Brewers, as the team is seemingly shuffling between relievers every day now.
