Brewers' Ryan Braun: Activated from DL on Tuesday

Braun (calf) was activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Reds.

As expected, Braun is back with the Brewers after completing a three-game rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin. The 33-year-old should immediately return to an everyday role in the Brewers' outfield, ultimately pushing Hernan Perez back into a super-utility role. Braun is slashing .262/.350/.524 with seven homers in 30 games this season.