Brewers' Ryan Braun: Activated from DL on Tuesday
Braun (calf) was activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Reds.
As expected, Braun is back with the Brewers after completing a three-game rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin. The 33-year-old should immediately return to an everyday role in the Brewers' outfield, ultimately pushing Hernan Perez back into a super-utility role. Braun is slashing .262/.350/.524 with seven homers in 30 games this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: On track to return Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Calf holding up rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Nearly scheduled for rehab stint•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Advances to taking flyballs Thursday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: No timetable for rehab assignment•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....