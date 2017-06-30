Brewers' Ryan Braun: Cracks homer for second straight day
Braun went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a pair of runs against the Reds on Thursday.
He got removed after seven innings with the game well in hand, and Braun's fantasy owners probably won't complain about the Brewers taking some precautions to keep the oft-injured veteran healthy. Braun hasn't played in more than 140 games in any of the last four seasons, so it was hard to expect him to stay on the field steadily this year -- indeed, he's already missed 50 contests to various ailments (foot, arm, calf). However, the thunder has not gone missing from his bat.
