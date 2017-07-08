Brewers' Ryan Braun: Dealing with cramping
Braun exited Saturday's contest with cramping in his left calf, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.
Braun was removed in the bottom of the eighth inning, although manager Craig Counsell said that he wanted to stay in the game. This provides a good piece of news for the veteran outfielder as he's been consistently plagued by a left calf injury throughout much of the 2017 season. Counsell may give Braun a day off for Sunday's finale heading into the All-Star break, but he's day-to-day for the time being.
