Brewers' Ryan Braun: Drives in pair of runs

Braun went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

The veteran outfielder is now up to 16 RBI and sports a .289/.379/.592 slash line. With four stolen bases already, Braun is well on his way to providing another strong five-category campaign. It's also worth adding that Milwaukee is currently scoring more runs than in recent seasons, so the improved supporting cast could continue to provide a nice virtual boost.