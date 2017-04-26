Brewers' Ryan Braun: Drives in pair of runs
Braun went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.
The veteran outfielder is now up to 16 RBI and sports a .289/.379/.592 slash line. With four stolen bases already, Braun is well on his way to providing another strong five-category campaign. It's also worth adding that Milwaukee is currently scoring more runs than in recent seasons, so the improved supporting cast could continue to provide a nice virtual boost.
