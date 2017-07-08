Brewers' Ryan Braun: Exits Saturday with calf tightness
Braun came out of Saturday's contest against the Yankees with left calf tightness.
This marks a reoccurrence of the injury that has kept Braun out for the better part of the past two months. The outfielder was removed in the bottom of the eighth inning by Hernan Perez after grounding out to first base in the top half of the frame. Due to Braun's recent injury history, this issue should not be taken lightly, even if it's a minor tweak. Until the club releases more information, he should be considered day-to-day moving forward, while manager Craig Counsell may choose to give him Sunday off to rest no matter the diagnosis.
