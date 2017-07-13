Brewers' Ryan Braun: Expected to return Friday
Manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that he expects Braun (calf) to be in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Phillies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Braun was held out of the Brewers' first half finale Sunday due to some tightness in his left calf, but the hope is that the downtime during the All-Star break will be enough for him to get back on the field when the Brewers return to action. Still, further confirmation on Braun's status is unlikely to be confirmed until the Brewers release their lineup Friday afternoon. Brett Phillips, who will be recalled prior to the weekend series, could be an option in left field if Braun is given the night off.
