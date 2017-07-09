Brewers' Ryan Braun: Held out of Sunday's finale

Braun (calf) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Braun exited Saturday's contest due to left calf tightness, and with the All-Star break effectively giving him four free off days, manager Craig Counsell opted to hold the veteran out of the first half finale. Hernan Perez will man left field in his stead, but look for Braun to return for the second half opener Friday when the Brewers play host to Philadelphia.