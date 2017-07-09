Brewers' Ryan Braun: Held out of Sunday's finale
Braun (calf) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Braun exited Saturday's contest due to left calf tightness, and with the All-Star break effectively giving him four free off days, manager Craig Counsell opted to hold the veteran out of the first half finale. Hernan Perez will man left field in his stead, but look for Braun to return for the second half opener Friday when the Brewers play host to Philadelphia.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Dealing with cramping•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Exits Saturday with calf tightness•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Starting at DH for Friday's matchup•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not in starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Cracks homer for second straight day•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...