Brewers' Ryan Braun: In lineup Friday
Braun (calf) is in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.
Braun was expected to be ready to go following the All-Star break, and will only wind up missing one game after exiting Saturday's contest with left calf tightness. The 33-year-old is back in left field while batting in his typical third spot in the order as the Brewers begin the second half against Nick Pivetta and the Phillies.
