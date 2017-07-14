Play

Brewers' Ryan Braun: In lineup Friday

Braun (calf) is in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.

Braun was expected to be ready to go following the All-Star break, and will only wind up missing one game after exiting Saturday's contest with left calf tightness. The 33-year-old is back in left field while batting in his typical third spot in the order as the Brewers begin the second half against Nick Pivetta and the Phillies.

