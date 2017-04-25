Brewers' Ryan Braun: Leaves with sore foot Monday
Braun left Monday's game against the Reds in the sixth inning with a sore foot, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Braun fouled multiple pitches off his foot earlier in the game, which led it to tighten up as the night progressed. With the Brewers up big, manager Craig Counsell decided to finish the game with Jesus Aguilar at first base and Eric Thames in left field. Had the game been closer than 10-4, Braun may have stayed in the game, but in a blowout, the club decided to play it safe with their star slugger. Consider him day-to-day, but there's no indication this injury will cause Braun to miss any sort of significant time.
