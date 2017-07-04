Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not in starting lineup Tuesday
Braun is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.
Braun is a solid 8-for-20 against opposing starter Ubaldo Jimenez in his career, but will get the afternoon off after making three straight starts. The Brewers likely don't want to test their luck with Braun and his injury history, and appear in line to include regular off days in his routine. He had started six of the last seven games, but will give way to Hernan Perez for the Fourth of July showdown against Baltimore.
