Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not starting Wednesday

Braun is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.

Nick Franklin slides into left field in his absence. Looks to be a regular off day for Braun, though his struggles against Cubs' starter Kyle Hendricks (2-for-14 in his career) could have been a factor. The veteran slugger has caught fire as of late, recording a .360 average with three home runs and seven RBI over the past week, so expect him back in the lineup Thursday.