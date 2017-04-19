Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not starting Wednesday

Braun is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.

Nick Franklin slides into left field in his absence. Looks to be a regular off day for Braun, though his struggles against Cubs' starter Kyle Hendricks (2-for-14 in his career) could have been a factor. The veteran slugger has caught fire as of late, recording a .360 average with three home runs and seven RBI over the past week, so expect him back in the lineup Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories