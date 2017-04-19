Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not starting Wednesday
Braun is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Nick Franklin slides into left field in his absence. Looks to be a regular off day for Braun, though his struggles against Cubs' starter Kyle Hendricks (2-for-14 in his career) could have been a factor. The veteran slugger has caught fire as of late, recording a .360 average with three home runs and seven RBI over the past week, so expect him back in the lineup Thursday.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...