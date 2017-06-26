Brewers' Ryan Braun: On track to return Tuesday
Braun (calf) completed a three-game rehab stint with Low-A Wisconsin on Sunday, and he's expected to return from the disabled list Tuesday in Cincinnati, the Appleton Post-Crescent reports.
Braun went 2-for-8 with a homer in the minors and appears to have made it through the increased workload unscathed. The return of Braun will squeeze Hernan Perez back into a super-utility role.
