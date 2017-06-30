Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of lineup Friday

Braun is is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Marlins.

After smashing home runs in each of the past two games, Braun receives a day off. This marks the first break for the outfielder since returning from the DL with a calf injury, as Hernan Perez takes over in left for Friday's game. Braun will likely be back in the lineup Saturday.

