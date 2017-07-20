Brewers' Ryan Braun: Pinch hits Thursday
Braun (calf, wrist) flew out in a pinch hit appearance Thursday against the Pirates.
Although he was kept out of the lineup for the second game in a row, it appears that the veteran will be fine moving forward. As has been the case in previous years, Braun will likely need semi-regular maintenance days to ensure that he can stay off the disabled list for the rest of the season, but as long as he gets enough rest, it doesn't seem like his nagging calf and wrist issues should pose too much of a problem right now.
